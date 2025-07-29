Mass shooting in Reno claims four victims from Ventura County

It was a tragic ending for a bachelor party in Nevada for a group of Ventura County men. Two of them were killed and two seriously wounded during Monday morning’s mass shooting in Reno.

They were about to return home when the gunman approached them in the valet area of a hotel. Police say he tried to open fire but his gun jammed. The group scattered, and the man fixed the gun and fired several shots, hitting four members of the group.

One of those who died was Andrew Canepa, the owner of Side Street Café in Newbury Park. Shocked customers showed up at the café all day with flowers and to sign a memorial poster in the front of the restaurant.

The name of the other man from Ventura County who died hasn’t been released yet.

A third person who was driving through the parking lot of the hotel was also shot and killed during the attack.

Police say there is no known connection between the gunman and the victims of the attack. The motive is still unknown. The gunman was shot and seriously wounded by officers.



