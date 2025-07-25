2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over 100 competitors to battle it out in a surf contest being hosted at Point Mugu

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 25, 2025 at 6:30 AM PDT
Naval Base Ventura County will be hosting a surf contest near the Pelican Point Surf Break
Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis/Naval Base Ventura County
/
Digital
Naval Base Ventura County will be hosting a surf contest near the Pelican Point Surf Break

Naval Base Ventura County will welcome the public to watch surfers compete at usually off-limits beaches.

It’s a legendary surf spot. It's also closed to the public. But this weekend, Naval Base Ventura County will be hosting a surf contest near the Pelican Point surf break.

"Some of the contestants travel from all over the world to participate in the Point Mugu Surf Contest just because of its renowned location," explained Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis from Naval Base Ventura County.

He added that hosting the Point Mugu Surf Contest at the base is a great way to build community connections.

"Open-base events like this support our national defense strategy by connecting our amazing community to the military and its mission, so it's an honor to open these private beaches and host an event that celebrates the great culture and way of life in Southern California," said Verbis.

Parking, admission, and seating are free at the two-day event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday