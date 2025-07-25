Over 100 competitors to battle it out in a surf contest being hosted at Point Mugu

It’s a legendary surf spot. It's also closed to the public. But this weekend, Naval Base Ventura County will be hosting a surf contest near the Pelican Point surf break.

"Some of the contestants travel from all over the world to participate in the Point Mugu Surf Contest just because of its renowned location," explained Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis from Naval Base Ventura County.

He added that hosting the Point Mugu Surf Contest at the base is a great way to build community connections.

"Open-base events like this support our national defense strategy by connecting our amazing community to the military and its mission, so it's an honor to open these private beaches and host an event that celebrates the great culture and way of life in Southern California," said Verbis.

Parking, admission, and seating are free at the two-day event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.