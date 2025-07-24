2025
Inspirational movies under the stars return to Ojai for the summer

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 24, 2025 at 4:00 PM PDT
Stephanie Helguera
/
Ojai Film Society
The Ojai Film Society is presenting its Summer Series on alternate Fridays from July 25 through October 3. The event invites audiences to gather under the stars at the Libbey Bowl for six evenings of film, imagination, and community connection.

The popular summer season of movies returns with six free screenings.

It’s a way to foster a love of film in a magical setting.

The Ojai Film Society’s Summer Series combines inspirational movies, film-maker Q&As, and movie enthusiasts.

"This year's theme is 'Imagine a World,'" explained Brady Hahn, Ojai Film Society Vice President.

She said the theme is about inspiring courage, creativity, and connection.

"'Imagine a World' was really about thinking of the ways in which we individually think about ourselves and our place in the world, and about what the world looks like as it is and what it could look like if we build that future together," said Hahn.

Other films in the summer lineup include The Neverending Story, 9 to 5, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

The Summer Series kicks off on July 25 with Sally. Each screening begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Libbey Bowl and is free and open to the public. Walk-ups are welcome, and RSVPs are encouraged via Eventbrite.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday