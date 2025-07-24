Inspirational movies under the stars return to Ojai for the summer

It’s a way to foster a love of film in a magical setting.

The Ojai Film Society’s Summer Series combines inspirational movies, film-maker Q&As, and movie enthusiasts.

"This year's theme is 'Imagine a World,'" explained Brady Hahn, Ojai Film Society Vice President.

She said the theme is about inspiring courage, creativity, and connection.

"'Imagine a World' was really about thinking of the ways in which we individually think about ourselves and our place in the world, and about what the world looks like as it is and what it could look like if we build that future together," said Hahn.

Other films in the summer lineup include The Neverending Story, 9 to 5, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.