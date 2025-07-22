2025
$2,000 incentive available to retire old vehicles in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published July 22, 2025 at 8:35 AM PDT
An old pickup-type vehicle displays rust around its bed and window seals.
Brandon Russell
/
Unsplash
The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District has doubled the amount it pays residents to retire old vehicles to $2,000

Officials with the county's Air Pollution Control District hope the incentive will reduce harmful emissions.

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District pays county residents who own older cars to retire their vehicles. Now, it’s increasing the payment amount to $2,000.

"Vehicles are a major emission source for air pollution in Ventura County. It's the greatest emission source," explained Tyler Harris, who manages incentives for the district.

Vehicles from 2003 or older are now eligible for the Old Car Buyback program, which Harris said helps improve the area's air quality.

"Smog is a lung irritant and can cause asthma attacks and things like that for sensitive people. We want to get those vehicles off the road so that they are not causing air quality problems. We're doing everything we can to improve the air quality here, and this is just one of the ways that we have found it's cost-effective to go about it."

To verify eligibility and schedule an appointment to sell a vehicle, call Environmental Engineering Studies Inc at 800-717-7624.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
