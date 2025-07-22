$2,000 incentive available to retire old vehicles in Ventura County

The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District pays county residents who own older cars to retire their vehicles. Now, it’s increasing the payment amount to $2,000.

"Vehicles are a major emission source for air pollution in Ventura County. It's the greatest emission source," explained Tyler Harris, who manages incentives for the district.

Vehicles from 2003 or older are now eligible for the Old Car Buyback program , which Harris said helps improve the area's air quality.

"Smog is a lung irritant and can cause asthma attacks and things like that for sensitive people. We want to get those vehicles off the road so that they are not causing air quality problems. We're doing everything we can to improve the air quality here, and this is just one of the ways that we have found it's cost-effective to go about it."