There's a sad end to the search for a missing 85-year-old Santa Barbara County woman

Authorities have discovered the body of an 85-year-old woman who disappeared more than 10 days ago in Santa Barbara County.

Sonia Lang Crestfield was last seen July 11 at a retirement home on El Colegio Road. Search efforts failed to turn up any sign of the woman.

In information released about Crestfield, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said she was living with dementia.

Her body was discovered Tuesday morning by Sheriff’s detectives in the Goleta Slough area. An autopsy is pending, but officials say there are no signs that the death is suspicious in nature.