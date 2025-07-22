2025
There's a sad end to the search for a missing 85-year-old Santa Barbara County woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 22, 2025 at 5:52 PM PDT
A row of law enforcement vehicles is lined up along a road. The logo on the side of the vehicles reads 'Santa Barbara County Sheriff'
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
First responders at the Goleta Slough on Tuesday, where the body of a missing woman was discovered.

The woman's body was discovered in the Goleta Slough area Tuesday, after she disappeared July 11.

Authorities have discovered the body of an 85-year-old woman who disappeared more than 10 days ago in Santa Barbara County.

Sonia Lang Crestfield was last seen July 11 at a retirement home on El Colegio Road. Search efforts failed to turn up any sign of the woman.

In information released about Crestfield, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said she was living with dementia.

Her body was discovered Tuesday morning by Sheriff’s detectives in the Goleta Slough area. An autopsy is pending, but officials say there are no signs that the death is suspicious in nature.
