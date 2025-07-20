PBS stations expand over-the-air service on Central and South Coasts

Some TV viewers on the Central and South Coasts have new options when it comes to watching public television.

The two PBS television stations in Los Angeles, known as PBS SoCal, have expanded their over-the-air television service in Santa Barbara County.

In southern Santa Barbara County, viewers now have six different programming services through Channel 26 and its subchannels. In northern Santa Barbara County, there are new over-the-air PBS programming choices for communities like Solvang, Lompoc, and Santa Maria with PBS SoCal’s new Channel 50.

Viewers who get PBS via cable or satellite services are unaffected. But if you watch television over the air with an antenna, you’ll need to rescan your TV to get the additional channels.