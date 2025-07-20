2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

PBS stations expand over-the-air service on Central and South Coasts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 20, 2025 at 9:52 PM PDT
A broadcast transmission tower is seen in profile against a partly cloudy sky.
Nopparuj Lamaikul
/
Unsplash

PBS SoCal adds more channels in southern Santa Barbara County, plus a new transmitter and channels in northern Santa Barbara County.

Some TV viewers on the Central and South Coasts have new options when it comes to watching public television.

The two PBS television stations in Los Angeles, known as PBS SoCal, have expanded their over-the-air television service in Santa Barbara County.

In southern Santa Barbara County, viewers now have six different programming services through Channel 26 and its subchannels. In northern Santa Barbara County, there are new over-the-air PBS programming choices for communities like Solvang, Lompoc, and Santa Maria with PBS SoCal’s new Channel 50.

Viewers who get PBS via cable or satellite services are unaffected. But if you watch television over the air with an antenna, you’ll need to rescan your TV to get the additional channels.

The PBS service expansion is unaffected by the cuts in public broadcasting funding made by the federal government last week.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsTELEVISIONlompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco