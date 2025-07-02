2025
Yee haw! The Cowboys (The Dallas Cowboys!) are returning to Ventura County for summer training camp

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 2, 2025 at 12:26 PM PDT
They're back! The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard July 27-August 10 for the team's summer training camp for the 16th time.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU

Team is set to hold more than a dozen free to attend public workouts in Oxnard during July and August, including a joint event with the Los Angeles Rams.

Are you ready for some football?

While LA has the Rams, and Chargers, this summer Oxnard will once again host its own pro football team. The Dallas Cowboys are returning to Oxnard’s River Ridge Playing Fields for their annual summer training camp. The camp attracts Cowboys fans from around the world.

The Cowboys will arrive July 20, with the first public practice July 22.

On July 25, the team will take part in a fan event at Oxnard’s Collection at Riverpark shopping and entertainment center. On the 26th, they’ll host an opening ceremony for the camp at their training facility.

 The team is planning to hold more than a dozen practices which are open to the public, including a joint one with the Rams August 5.

 There’s a charge for parking, but admission to the workouts is free.
