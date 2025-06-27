2025
Warning about so-called safe and sane fireworks this July 4th

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 27, 2025 at 4:44 AM PDT
People watch a large fireworks display over a body of water.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The Ventura County Fire Marshall recommended only watching organized fireworks displays

Fireworks are fun to watch but come with dangers, and they are generally illegal to purchase. However, there’s one city in Ventura County where fireworks are sold legally for one week of the year.

For some local Fillmore non-profits, the sale of fireworks is a vital way to raise funds. But the sale of so-called safe and sane fireworks in the city for one week of the year comes with some cautionary advice.

"Even the 'safe and sane' fireworks are not safe and sane," said Ventura County Fire Marshal Joe Morelli. "Actually, most of the injuries come from the safe and sane fireworks."

He added that organized displays are the safest way to watch fireworks.

Pyrotechnics purchased in Fillmore can only be used within the city limits for one week a year, around Independence Day.

"They're illegal everywhere else in the county outside the city of Fillmore city limits," said Morelli. "It's a risk to life. It's a risk to property. It's not unusual to have someone lose a few fingers this time of year because they're using fireworks illegally. Even worse, one firework, one spark can set off a wildfire that can destroy multiple homes, and we don't want to see that."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
