Warning about so-called safe and sane fireworks this July 4th

For some local Fillmore non-profits, the sale of fireworks is a vital way to raise funds. But the sale of so-called safe and sane fireworks in the city for one week of the year comes with some cautionary advice.

"Even the 'safe and sane' fireworks are not safe and sane," said Ventura County Fire Marshal Joe Morelli. "Actually, most of the injuries come from the safe and sane fireworks."

He added that organized displays are the safest way to watch fireworks.

Pyrotechnics purchased in Fillmore can only be used within the city limits for one week a year, around Independence Day.

"They're illegal everywhere else in the county outside the city of Fillmore city limits," said Morelli. "It's a risk to life. It's a risk to property. It's not unusual to have someone lose a few fingers this time of year because they're using fireworks illegally. Even worse, one firework, one spark can set off a wildfire that can destroy multiple homes, and we don't want to see that."