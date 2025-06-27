2025
California Coast News

Flowers! Flowers! Flowers! Central Coast community celebrates its flowery heritage this weekend

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 27, 2025 at 1:02 PM PDT
A colorful bloom of flowers, with pinks, purples, and whites represented.

The 72nd Annual Lompoc Flower Festival is underway

Do you know which Central Coast community was once known as 'The Flower Seed Capitol of the World '?

It was Lompoc. But seed production eventually shifted to flowers. While many flower fields in the area have since given way to produce, flowers remain a big part of the community's heritage.

That heritage is being celebrated with the 72nd annual Lompoc Flower Festival.

Festival activities are centered in Ryon Park, with entertainment, food, a carnival, and more. It's open through Sunday.

Tens of thousands of people will line the streets of Lompoc on Saturday morning for the annual Flower Festival parade. It begins at 10 a.m. and travels on H Street and West Ocean Avenue to Ryon Park.
