The plastic population: Did you know we consume a credit card's worth of micro-plastics per week?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Penny Owens
Ways to cut plastic pollution and promote plastic-free initiatives are the focus of a family-friendly event in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The Plastic-Free Expo aims to raise awareness of the rising problem of plastic pollution and its impacts on the environment, climate, and public health.

"It's estimated that humans consume about one credit card's worth of plastic every week, and we don't really know the true impact on human health," explained Penny Owens, the Director of Education for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, who partnered with the Community Environmental Council for the event.

Owens said it's a pressing issue both locally and globally. "We have an impact beyond our community, and then when we look at the extraction and production of these fossil fuel resources that are used to create this plastic, a lot of times those are disproportionately affecting communities of color and low-income areas."

The event features more than a dozen local organizations, businesses, and government agencies, including the Santa Barbara Green Guide, City of Goleta Environmental Services, City of Santa Barbara Sustainability and Resilience Department, and Santa Barbara County.

Attendees will receive information and resources for eliminating plastic and making sustainable choices.

Community members can RSVP for the in-person event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 25, at CEC’s Environmental Hub, 1219 State Street in Santa Barbara.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award for three consecutive years in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 8 Los Angeles Press Club Journalism Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for twelve years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
