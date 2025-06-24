The plastic population: Did you know we consume a credit card's worth of micro-plastics per week?

The Plastic-Free Expo aims to raise awareness of the rising problem of plastic pollution and its impacts on the environment, climate, and public health.

"It's estimated that humans consume about one credit card's worth of plastic every week, and we don't really know the true impact on human health," explained Penny Owens, the Director of Education for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, who partnered with the Community Environmental Council for the event.

Owens said it's a pressing issue both locally and globally. "We have an impact beyond our community, and then when we look at the extraction and production of these fossil fuel resources that are used to create this plastic, a lot of times those are disproportionately affecting communities of color and low-income areas."

The event features more than a dozen local organizations, businesses, and government agencies, including the Santa Barbara Green Guide, City of Goleta Environmental Services, City of Santa Barbara Sustainability and Resilience Department, and Santa Barbara County.

Attendees will receive information and resources for eliminating plastic and making sustainable choices.