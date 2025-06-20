A new clinic on the South Coast is dedicated to helping women at high risk of breast cancer

The new High-Risk Breast Clinic at Santa Barbara's Ridley Tree Cancer Center is a dedicated resource for early detection and prevention.

"That means coordinated care with recommendations for high-risk imaging and physical exams and risk reduction, lifestyle modifications, and even medication that could reduce their risk for future breast cancer," explained Dr. Rosa Choi, the clinic's director and one of the surgeons.

Choi said the clinic can provide vital support for women in Santa barbara County who are facing increased risks.

"It can be overwhelming, but I think that we do a really good job making sure that women are supported through that journey," said Choi.

The clinic's team collaborates with breast surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, radiologists, OB/GYNs, primary care clinicians, genetic counselors, researchers, and patient navigators to offer patients coordinated care.

Anyone in the community who has a referral from their primary care clinician and meets the eligibility criteria may qualify for an appointment with the clinic.

That includes individuals who had a breast biopsy with pathology that shows atypical cells or lobular carcinoma in situ. It also includes patients who have a close relative (a mother, sister, or daughter) under the age of 50 with a breast cancer and/or ovarian cancer diagnosis, or have a known genetic mutation predisposing them to breast cancer development.