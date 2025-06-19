2025
All aboard...with rate increases. Commuter bus service on the Central and South Coasts is raising fares

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 19, 2025 at 10:12 AM PDT
A blue commuter bus sits at a curb with its passenger door open. On the side of the bus is the term 'express.' The route display reads '1 Downdown SB'
SBCAG
The Clean Air Express connects northern and southern Santa Barbara Counties with commuter bus service.

Clear Air Express is increasing rates on July 1 to help keep up with higher costs.

A ride on a commuter bus serving parts of the Central and South Coasts will soon cost a little bit more.

Santa Barbara County’s Clean Air Express is raising its fares. The weekday bus service connects people in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Buellton, and Solvang with Goleta and Santa Barbara. It was created in 1990 as an effort to reduce air pollution by getting people out of their vehicles and into buses.

A single trip ride is going from $7 to $8, and a monthly pass is increasing from $160 to $170.

It’s the second of three annual fare increases approved in 2023 to help the service keep up with rising operational costs. The new fares take effect July 1.
