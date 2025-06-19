All aboard...with rate increases. Commuter bus service on the Central and South Coasts is raising fares

A ride on a commuter bus serving parts of the Central and South Coasts will soon cost a little bit more.

Santa Barbara County’s Clean Air Express is raising its fares. The weekday bus service connects people in Lompoc, Santa Maria, Buellton, and Solvang with Goleta and Santa Barbara. It was created in 1990 as an effort to reduce air pollution by getting people out of their vehicles and into buses.

A single trip ride is going from $7 to $8, and a monthly pass is increasing from $160 to $170.

It’s the second of three annual fare increases approved in 2023 to help the service keep up with rising operational costs. The new fares take effect July 1.