The way that fire services are dispatched in the City of Santa Maria has changed

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 9, 2025 at 10:11 AM PDT
Santa Maria's Fire Department's dispatch has moved to Santa Barbara County's Regional Fire Communication Center.

A new dispatch partnership is designed to enhance response times.

You might not notice until you call for help, but the transition of Santa Maria's Fire Department's dispatch to Santa Barbara County's Regional Fire Communication Center is a step forward in modernizing the service.

That's according to Santa María Fire Chief Brad Dandridge.

"There's going to be a more timely, more efficient response to fires, to medical aids, to any emergency that is required at the fire service," he told KCLU.

The partnership comes with the agencies dropping jurisdictional boundaries, meaning that the closest, most appropriate apparatus will be dispatched, making faster deployment possible.

"We essentially run the fire departments in Santa Barbara County as one large fire department, benefiting our communities by sending the closest, most appropriate resource, regardless of jurisdiction, to whatever emergency is called," explained Dandridge.

All of the county's agencies have now made the same dispatch transition.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
