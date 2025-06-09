2025
California Coast News

New batch of ancient Dead Sea Scrolls arrives in Ventura County for exhibition

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 9, 2025 at 10:41 AM PDT
A fragment of a historical scroll in a protective case sits on a table.
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
One of the Dead Sea Scrolls is being prepared for display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The scrolls are displayed in a controlled light and temperature environment, and after each one is displayed for three months, it will go into secured storage in total darkness for five years.

Eight scrolls were added to the exhibition in Simi Valley to replace eight that must be taken off display to protect them against damage from light exposure.

A museum exhibition in Ventura County highlighting the Dead Sea Scrolls has received its final batch of new scrolls before closing later this year.

The exhibition of the ancient manuscripts opened at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley last November.

Because of their extreme light sensitivity, the scrolls can only be displayed for three months at a time before going back into storage in total darkness for five years. They've been rotated throughout the exhibition. Eight scrolls are being taken off display this week, and eight new ones are being installed for the final three months of the exhibition.

The latest group of scrolls includes what's known as the Community Rule Scroll 4Q260, which contains rules governing the life and beliefs of people living at Qumran around the First Century BCE. The manuscripts are on loan from the Israeli Antiquities Authority.

So far, more than 140,000 people have seen the exhibition. It’s set to close September 2.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco