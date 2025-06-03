An underserved community in the unincorporated part of Oxnard now has a safer way to walk around

Pedestrian access in the El Rio community was previously on uneven surfaces or areas prone to heavy flooding in the rain.

"We have new safe sidewalks for this area of El Rio, which has been so in need of it," said County Supervisor Kelly Long, who cut the ribbon at the new sidewalks. Long added that the improvements will make the area safer for the community.

"This is a walking neighborhood," she explained. "We walk to our church, we walk to the neighborhood market, we walk our children to school. It's very important that we get them there safely. How nice to have a sidewalk to be able to use that, versus watching for cars and so forth. Not only the sidewalks, but also the sewer underneath, and the stormwater diversion. This is going to really help the community," she said.