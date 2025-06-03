2025
An underserved community in the unincorporated part of Oxnard now has a safer way to walk around

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 3, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A sidewalk extends into the distance. One section has "Thank you PWA" written in sidewalk chalk.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Sidewalks have been installed in an underserved part of Ventura County

Sidewalks have been constructed in a residential area which previously didn’t have them.

Pedestrian access in the El Rio community was previously on uneven surfaces or areas prone to heavy flooding in the rain.

"We have new safe sidewalks for this area of El Rio, which has been so in need of it," said County Supervisor Kelly Long, who cut the ribbon at the new sidewalks. Long added that the improvements will make the area safer for the community.

"This is a walking neighborhood," she explained. "We walk to our church, we walk to the neighborhood market, we walk our children to school. It's very important that we get them there safely. How nice to have a sidewalk to be able to use that, versus watching for cars and so forth. Not only the sidewalks, but also the sewer underneath, and the stormwater diversion. This is going to really help the community," she said.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
