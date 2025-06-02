New details released about Ventura County homicide

New details have been released about a weekend murder in Ventura County.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Sisar Road near Santa Paula Saturday night by reports of a possible homicide. They found the body of 26-year-old Carolyn Nino De Rivera of Ojai.

Detectives say they found evidence it was a homicide, but aren't sharing the specifics.

They're looking for a suspect in connection with the death, but aren’t naming the person.