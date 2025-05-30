2025
Work starts on a new medical clinic in an underserved part of Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 30, 2025 at 4:29 PM PDT
An artist's rendering of a three-story building. A sign on the building's facade reads 'Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics Westside.'
Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics
Work is now underway on the new Westside Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinic. Here's a rendering of how it will look when it's completed.

The new Westside Clinic will provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services.

Approximately 92% of the people served by Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics are low-income. The new Westside Clinic will expand services in an underserved part of the community, according to Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

"This is the first clinic that we are actually building as a clinic. It will be state-of-the-art, and it's going to offer services in that neighborhood that we have not offered before," said Ashrafian.

The new facility will provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services under one roof.

Ashrafian said that a healthy community is good for all.

"We're building more than a clinic," he explained. "We are building a sustainable model for community health. Rising tides do lift all boats, and so caring for each individual means an overall healthy community."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday