Work starts on a new medical clinic in an underserved part of Santa Barbara

Approximately 92% of the people served by Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics are low-income. The new Westside Clinic will expand services in an underserved part of the community, according to Dr. Mahdi Ashrafian, CEO of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics .

"This is the first clinic that we are actually building as a clinic. It will be state-of-the-art, and it's going to offer services in that neighborhood that we have not offered before," said Ashrafian.

The new facility will provide medical, behavioral health, and dental services under one roof.

Ashrafian said that a healthy community is good for all.

"We're building more than a clinic," he explained. "We are building a sustainable model for community health. Rising tides do lift all boats, and so caring for each individual means an overall healthy community."