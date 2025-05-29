2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will 'a decade of sport' bring international visitors back to the South Coast?

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 29, 2025 at 4:24 PM PDT
International tourism has seen a decline but tourism leaders in Santa Barbara say domestic travel and upcoming sporting events are a cause for optimism in the industry
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
International tourism has seen a decline but tourism leaders in Santa Barbara say domestic travel and upcoming sporting events are a cause for optimism in the industry

Tourism leaders in Santa Barbara met on Thursday to discuss the industry's future. Recently, international travelers have declined.

International travel is in decline across the country, but how does that impact the sizable tourism industry in Santa Barbara?

"Uncertain is the way that everyone is characterizing the current market conditions," said Kathy Janega-Dykes, President and CEO of Visit Santa Barbara.

She added that the tourism industry is important to the local economy.

"We attract about six and a half million visitors to the Santa Barbara South Coast, and they spend over $2.2 billion annually," she told KCLU on Thursday at the 2025 Annual General Meeting of Visit Santa Barbara.

Janega-Dykes told local industry leaders that the World Cup and Olympic Games could be good news for the industry amid economic uncertainty.

"This is the decade of big sporting events, so we will start to see more people coming from all parts of the world enjoying the FIFA World Cup, back-to-back Super Bowls, and then the Olympics."

She said the city has a lot to offer to those looking for a break without using their passport.

"Some people may choose to reschedule their big trips, trips that maybe were abroad, and choose to stay locally. We certainly saw that during the pandemic. We all need to be visitors in our own hometown, right?"

It’s a sentiment echoed by Tom Patton, General Manager of the Ramada by Wyndham Santa Barbara, who said being a drive-to destination keeps Santa Barbara tourism resilient amid a decline in international travelers coming to the U.S.

"This year has been the year of uncertainty," he told KCLU. "We miss our friends to the north in Canada. They're not coming in the numbers that they usually do, and our visitors from further abroad. So far, fortunately, we've held up. It's vacationing without a passport."
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 11 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Excellence in Writing, Diversity and Use of Sound.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday