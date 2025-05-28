He's one of the most endangered big cats on Earth, and he's come to live in Santa Barbara

His name is Tamur and he’s a five-year-old Amur Leopard.

"Amur leopards are the most rare cat species in the world," explained Liz Cunningham, Zoological Manager at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The species is critically endangered in the wild, and Tamur's arrival is part of the zoo's conservation efforts.

WILL HUEBNER / The Santa Barbara Zoo Tamur is a five-year-old male Amur leopard. They are rare, with fewer than 200 left in the wild.

"There's approximately less than 200 left in the wild," Cunningham told KCLU. "They typically will live in the Eastern Russian and Northern China region. Part of the reason why they are considered critically endangered at this stage is because of habitat loss. They've also been hunted for their pelt, so it's harder and harder for them to exist in the wild."

And just like any other cat, Tamur likes to sleep a lot and is still adjusting to his new surroundings.