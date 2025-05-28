2025
He's one of the most endangered big cats on Earth, and he's come to live in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT
A close-up of an adult leopard.
Will Huebner
/
Santa Barbara Zoo
The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomed a new male Amur leopard, which is the most endangered big cat in the world.

A five-year-old Amur leopard has arrived at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

His name is Tamur and he’s a five-year-old Amur Leopard.

"Amur leopards are the most rare cat species in the world," explained Liz Cunningham, Zoological Manager at the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The species is critically endangered in the wild, and Tamur's arrival is part of the zoo's conservation efforts.

Tamur is a five-year-old male Amur leopard
WILL HUEBNER
/
The Santa Barbara Zoo
Tamur is a five-year-old male Amur leopard. They are rare, with fewer than 200 left in the wild.

"There's approximately less than 200 left in the wild," Cunningham told KCLU. "They typically will live in the Eastern Russian and Northern China region. Part of the reason why they are considered critically endangered at this stage is because of habitat loss. They've also been hunted for their pelt, so it's harder and harder for them to exist in the wild."

And just like any other cat, Tamur likes to sleep a lot and is still adjusting to his new surroundings.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
