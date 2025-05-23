2025
Be prepared to evacuate at short notice. Advice from the Red Cross this wildfire season

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 23, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
Three people work on extinguishing a smoldering fire in a burnt structure.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Wildfires can spread rapidly and the Red Cross say it's important to be prepared

Disasters can happen anytime and anywhere, and the American Red Cross is reminding people in the Tri-Counties to be ready.

It’s now a year-round risk. With hot, dry weather, the American Red Cross is always prepared to respond to wildfires.

"Unfortunately, that is a fact nowadays," said Eddie Zamora with the Red Cross. "The Red Cross does respond to more disasters than they ever have before. It almost does seem like it's all year round."

He added that being ready to evacuate quickly and having a plan are critical to preparing ahead of time.

"During a wildfire, this is a type of emergency that usually happens pretty quickly," he explained. "Families and individuals may need to evacuate with little notice. Part of what can help you be ready for that is by creating a family plan that includes how you will stay connected with your loved one."

To prepare for wildfires, the Red Cross coordinates response plans and readying volunteers and supplies. For example, the Red Cross coordinates closely with government officials and community partners to ensure people can access safe shelter, food, water, and critical relief supplies when needed.

The free Red Cross Emergency App also provides real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations, and expert advice in English or Spanish.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
