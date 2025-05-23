Be prepared to evacuate at short notice. Advice from the Red Cross this wildfire season

It’s now a year-round risk. With hot, dry weather, the American Red Cross is always prepared to respond to wildfires.

"Unfortunately, that is a fact nowadays," said Eddie Zamora with the Red Cross. "The Red Cross does respond to more disasters than they ever have before. It almost does seem like it's all year round."

He added that being ready to evacuate quickly and having a plan are critical to preparing ahead of time.

"During a wildfire, this is a type of emergency that usually happens pretty quickly," he explained. "Families and individuals may need to evacuate with little notice. Part of what can help you be ready for that is by creating a family plan that includes how you will stay connected with your loved one."

To prepare for wildfires, the Red Cross coordinates response plans and readying volunteers and supplies. For example, the Red Cross coordinates closely with government officials and community partners to ensure people can access safe shelter, food, water, and critical relief supplies when needed.

The free Red Cross Emergency App also provides real-time weather alerts, open shelter locations, and expert advice in English or Spanish.