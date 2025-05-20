2025
Underserved part of Ventura County is a step closer to having more early childhood education spaces

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Isabella Project announced the location of a new early care hub, adjacent to undeveloped land on the Briggs Elementary School property in Santa Paula
Isabella Project
The Isabella Project announced the location of a new early care hub, adjacent to undeveloped land on the Briggs Elementary School property in Santa Paula.

In Santa Paula, only 881 formal early learning spaces are available to serve the needs of more than 2000 children aged five and under.

"There's more students [sic] who need these services than there are services available to provide to them," explained Dr. Carlos Dominguez, Briggs School District Superintendent.

A new location for an early care hub near Briggs Elementary School has been selected. It will create around 200 more spaces for children up to age five and provide wrap-around services.

“Studies show that by age five, 90% of a child’s brain development is completed,” said Dominguez. "Therefore, having access to high-quality early childhood education helps prepare children so they enter school ready to learn, and ensures our students are equipped to be academically successful as well as thrive beyond the classroom.”

The Isabella Project has overseen the development of the Santa Paula Early Childhood Education Roadmap. The pilot project aims to ensure that all children in Santa Paula have access to high-quality, full-time early care and education that meets their families’ needs.

The project aims to be a model for creating a network of wrap-around care through pre-existing and new providers throughout the city that can be replicated in cities across Ventura County.

Learn more about the Isabella Project.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday