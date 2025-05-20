Underserved part of Ventura County is a step closer to having more early childhood education spaces

"There's more students [sic] who need these services than there are services available to provide to them," explained Dr. Carlos Dominguez, Briggs School District Superintendent.

A new location for an early care hub near Briggs Elementary School has been selected. It will create around 200 more spaces for children up to age five and provide wrap-around services.

“Studies show that by age five, 90% of a child’s brain development is completed,” said Dominguez. "Therefore, having access to high-quality early childhood education helps prepare children so they enter school ready to learn, and ensures our students are equipped to be academically successful as well as thrive beyond the classroom.”

The Isabella Project has overseen the development of the Santa Paula Early Childhood Education Roadmap. The pilot project aims to ensure that all children in Santa Paula have access to high-quality, full-time early care and education that meets their families’ needs.

The project aims to be a model for creating a network of wrap-around care through pre-existing and new providers throughout the city that can be replicated in cities across Ventura County.