Life without parole for former Ojai garage owner who orchestrated 2004 murder for hire

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:25 PM PDT
A police mugshot of an older man with a goatee.
Ventura County District Attorney
Antoine Nehme was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole for ordering the 2004 murder of Moorpark man Dennis Wood.

Antoine Nehme received the sentence on Tuesday for ordering the killing of Dennis Wood in Moorpark in 2004, to avoid repaying a $28,700 debt.

It was a chilling case that went unsolved for two decades.

Dennis Wood was brutally murdered by a gunman in his own home in Moorpark in 2004, and investigators could not find a motive.

It took a confession from the gunman, Alex Bracamonte, implicating his former boss, Antoine Nehme, in ordering the murder of Dennis Wood for financial gain.

Wood, who owned a prepaid phone card business, had given Nehme $28,700 in cash for an unknown business venture. At the time, Nehme owned a gas station in Ojai where he had purchased prepaid phone cards from Wood. Rather than repay his debt, Nehme arranged for Wood to be killed to wipe out what he owed.

After hearing evidence from Bracamonte, a jury found Nehme guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, and solicitation of murder. The jury also found true the special allegation that Nehme ordered the killing for financial gain. Additionally, Judge Paul Baelly found that the crime involved great violence and was carried out with planning, sophistication, or professionalism.

"The family must have thought it was never going to come," Senior Deputy District Attorney John Barrick, a member of the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office Major Crimes Homicides Unit, who prosecuted the case, told KCLU on Tuesday.

"Nobody could have imagined that Dennis Wood's business dealings with a gas station owner in Ojai would ultimately cost him his life," said Barrick.

“Dennis Wood was a good and honorable man who didn’t deserve to die the way he did. I am glad Dennis’ family was able to see his murderers finally brought to justice after 21 long years.”

Already serving time for a 2006 Los Angeles murder, Bracamonte was charged with Wood’s killing and pleaded guilty on May 8, 2024. He was sentenced on May 7, 2025, to 15 years to life for the murder of Wood. That sentence is being served consecutively to the Los Angeles County case.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday