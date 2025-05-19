2025
A new program in Santa Barbara is offering free native trees to residents

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 19, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
The Community Tree Program is a new pilot initiative which offers free native trees to residential SBCE customers who want to enhance their properties and contribute to a healthier environment
SBCE
It’s a way to help the environment and to beautiful your home.

The Community Tree Program is part of Santa Barbara City’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gases.

"We live in a beautiful area and trees are a huge factor in combating climate change and reducing our emissions," says Stephanie Holmes, Energy and Climate Specialist with the City of Santa Barbara.

She says the variety of native trees on offer will not only beautiful neighborhoods but also give shade and help the environment.

"There's the carbon sequestration element and these native trees are also drought resistant and they're native to this area. So planting them in your garden or in your community, that's really going to help with erosion control, especially if you're by a creek," she said.

The trees are offered to residential SBCE customers, and are available by reservation. To learn more and reserve your tree, visit SBCE Community Tree Program
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
