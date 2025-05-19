A new program in Santa Barbara is offering free native trees to residents

The Community Tree Program is part of Santa Barbara City’s Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gases.

"We live in a beautiful area and trees are a huge factor in combating climate change and reducing our emissions," says Stephanie Holmes, Energy and Climate Specialist with the City of Santa Barbara.

She says the variety of native trees on offer will not only beautiful neighborhoods but also give shade and help the environment.

"There's the carbon sequestration element and these native trees are also drought resistant and they're native to this area. So planting them in your garden or in your community, that's really going to help with erosion control, especially if you're by a creek," she said.

The trees are offered to residential SBCE customers, and are available by reservation. To learn more and reserve your tree, visit SBCE Community Tree Program