New graduates are celebrating across the Tri-Counties.

For Cal Lutheran student Wilbert Ac, graduating is something he didn’t previously believe he could achieve.

"Growing up in a poor neighborhood, and then as well having a learning disability and being a special ed, and being told most of my life that I wouldn't really be able to go to college because of all my limitations...it's kind of a huge accomplishment," said Ac.

His father passed away when he was a young teen, and the communications major is the first person in his community to earn a bachelor’s degree.

"The reason why I chose to do a film emphasis is because, as a kid growing up, going to the movie theater was one of my bonding experiences with my father. It's the place where I feel the closest to him<' said Ac.

"I want to show kids in my situation that it is possible to make it out of whatever situation you are in," he added.

