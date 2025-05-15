2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New graduates are celebrating across the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 15, 2025 at 5:30 AM PDT
A woman wears a graduation cap and gown and is seen from behind. She faces a large group of fellow graduates.
MD Duran
/
Unsplash
New graduates are celebrating across the Tri-Counties.

Many students have overcome a number of barriers along the way.

For Cal Lutheran student Wilbert Ac, graduating is something he didn’t previously believe he could achieve.

"Growing up in a poor neighborhood, and then as well having a learning disability and being a special ed, and being told most of my life that I wouldn't really be able to go to college because of all my limitations...it's kind of a huge accomplishment," said Ac.

His father passed away when he was a young teen, and the communications major is the first person in his community to earn a bachelor’s degree.

"The reason why I chose to do a film emphasis is because, as a kid growing up, going to the movie theater was one of my bonding experiences with my father. It's the place where I feel the closest to him<' said Ac.

"I want to show kids in my situation that it is possible to make it out of whatever situation you are in," he added.

Editor's note: Cal Lutheran holds KCLU's license.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday