Law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are remembered

Seven-year-old Andie Acosta opened the somber memorial with the Star-Spangled Banner.

A roll call of the seven names of fallen Oxnard police officers—some of whom had family in attendance, a rifle salute, and the stark imagery of a riderless horse—all made up parts of the memorial ceremony.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU The memorial echoes memorials for fallen police officers across the country

It’s a way to honor those law enforcement officers who lost their lives, said Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites.

"It's part of our culture to honor and to remember them, but also to support their families for their family member's sacrifice."

He added that he hoped no more names would be added to the roll call, but recognized the dangers of the job.

"It's not just the gunfire or the assaults," he said. "It's many other things that contribute to the danger of this profession."