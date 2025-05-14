2025
Law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty are remembered

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 14, 2025 at 5:19 PM PDT
A riderless horse is led down a street by a police officer. Other officers stand at attention near a wreath. Two bagpipers hold their instruments and watch the procession.
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
A riderless horse at the Oxnard Police memorial

Memorials took place across the country and the Tri-Counties, including a ceremony in Oxnard.

Seven-year-old Andie Acosta opened the somber memorial with the Star-Spangled Banner.

A roll call of the seven names of fallen Oxnard police officers—some of whom had family in attendance, a rifle salute, and the stark imagery of a riderless horse—all made up parts of the memorial ceremony.

The memorial echoes memorials for fallen police officers across the country
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The memorial echoes memorials for fallen police officers across the country

It’s a way to honor those law enforcement officers who lost their lives, said Oxnard Police Chief Jason Benites.

"It's part of our culture to honor and to remember them, but also to support their families for their family member's sacrifice."

He added that he hoped no more names would be added to the roll call, but recognized the dangers of the job.

"It's not just the gunfire or the assaults," he said. "It's many other things that contribute to the danger of this profession."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
