California Coast News

Car slams into two people in Isla Vista. One woman seriously injured, second suffers moderate injuries

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 14, 2025 at 10:08 AM PDT
Two women where hurt when they were hit by a car in Isla Vista.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Emergency crews work at the scene of an car accident in Isla Vista.

CHP is trying to determine what led to the collision.

Two people were hurt when they were hit by a car in Isla Vista.

It happened at about 6:45 Tuesday night at Camino Pescadero and Sabado Tarde Road.

One woman was seriously injured, and a second suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the car wasn't hurt.

It's still unclear how the accident happened. The intersection is busy, with lots of foot and bicycle traffic. The CHP is handling the investigation into the collision.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
