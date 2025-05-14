Car slams into two people in Isla Vista. One woman seriously injured, second suffers moderate injuries

Two people were hurt when they were hit by a car in Isla Vista.

It happened at about 6:45 Tuesday night at Camino Pescadero and Sabado Tarde Road.

One woman was seriously injured, and a second suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the car wasn't hurt.

It's still unclear how the accident happened. The intersection is busy, with lots of foot and bicycle traffic. The CHP is handling the investigation into the collision.