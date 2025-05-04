Plane crashes in Ventura County neighborhood: One person confirmed dead

It was a shocking Saturday afternoon for a Ventura County neighborhood when a light plane crashed and burned, killing the pilot and damaging two homes.

The plane went down just before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of High Meadow Court in Simi Valley, in an area known as Wood Ranch.

Ventura County Fire Department Public Information Officer Andrew Dowd said the plane hit a palm tree between two homes and exploded.

People were in one of the homes when the crash occurred, but no one on the ground was injured. Ventura County firefighters quickly knocked down the flames.

FAA officials say the plane was headed to Camarillo from Lancaster when it crashed. The pilot was the only person on board.

The plane was a Van's Aircraft RV-10, a single-engine home-built craft. It can carry four people.