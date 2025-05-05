2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Federal investigators trying to determine cause of plane crash that killed two in Simi Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 5, 2025 at 12:37 AM PDT
Damage to the roof of a house, with several large holes in the tiling revealing the building's frame. Firefighters work on the roof.
Ventura County Fire Department
A small plane crashed into a Simi Valley home Saturday afternoon.

Two homes were damaged, but no one on the ground was hurt in the Saturday afternoon crash.

Federal investigators are trying to determine what led to a weekend plane crash in Ventura County, which left two people dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Simi Valley.

A light plane flying from Lancaster to Camarillo crashed on the 200 block of High Meadow Court. It hit a palm tree between two homes, caught on fire, and exploded. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No one on the ground was hurt.

Two people in the plane died, as well as a dog. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The plane was a Van's Aircraft RV-10, a single-engine, home-built model that can carry up to four people.
Tags
plane crashsimi valleycalifornia coast newscal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco