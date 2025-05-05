Federal investigators trying to determine cause of plane crash that killed two in Simi Valley

Federal investigators are trying to determine what led to a weekend plane crash in Ventura County, which left two people dead.

The National Transportation Safety Board is handling the investigation into Saturday afternoon’s plane crash in Simi Valley.

A light plane flying from Lancaster to Camarillo crashed on the 200 block of High Meadow Court. It hit a palm tree between two homes, caught on fire, and exploded. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No one on the ground was hurt.

Two people in the plane died, as well as a dog. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

The plane was a Van's Aircraft RV-10, a single-engine, home-built model that can carry up to four people.