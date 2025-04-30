2025
California Coast News

Hate crime incidents reported on, near UC Santa Barbara campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 30, 2025 at 2:43 PM PDT
Yellow police tape with the words 'police do not cross.'
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

UCSB Police say one incident occurred Monday, and a second Tuesday. Both cases are under investigation, but no arrests have been reported.

UC Santa Barbara Police say they're investigating two reported hate crime incidents.

The first happened Monday night outside the UCSB Student Health Services building. Officers think the crime was motivated by the victim’s perceived ethnicity. A man on a bicycle yelled “get out of the country!” to the victim and then spat in their face before fleeing.

On Tuesday night, a man on a bicycle rode up to a person outside the Isla Vista Theater. He shouted for the victim to get out of the country, and then hurled expletives at them before fleeing.

Police say the descriptions of the suspects were varied enough that two people may have been responsible.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
