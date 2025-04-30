Hate crime incidents reported on, near UC Santa Barbara campus

UC Santa Barbara Police say they're investigating two reported hate crime incidents.

The first happened Monday night outside the UCSB Student Health Services building. Officers think the crime was motivated by the victim’s perceived ethnicity. A man on a bicycle yelled “get out of the country!” to the victim and then spat in their face before fleeing.

On Tuesday night, a man on a bicycle rode up to a person outside the Isla Vista Theater. He shouted for the victim to get out of the country, and then hurled expletives at them before fleeing.

Police say the descriptions of the suspects were varied enough that two people may have been responsible.