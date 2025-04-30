2025
California Coast News

Counting up the small pellets causing big problems for the environment

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 30, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Plastic pellets and pieces of dirt rest in the palm of a hand.
CALPIRG
Students from UC Santa Barbara will search the Campus Point Beach for plastic pellets as part of the first-ever International Plastic Pellet Count on Saturday. They're joining volunteers across the country and world to raise awareness about the prevalence of plastic pellets in the environment.

Plastic pellets are everywhere, said CALPIRG State Director Jenn Engstrom.

"They're tiny little pieces of plastic that are then melted down and molded to form other plastic items," she told KCLU. "Birds, fish, and turtles can eat them, causing harm. They also can just cause pollution in our lakes and waterways."

Plastic pellets, also known as nurdles, are the building blocks of plastic production and are shipped across the world in large quantities to be melted down and molded into water bottles, plastic bags and countless other items, explained Engstrom.

They can spill during manufacturing and transport, littering our land and waterways. Plastic pellets can also absorb toxic chemicals such as DDT, PCBs, and mercury. An estimated 10 trillion plastic pellets enter the oceans every year.

Engstrom said for the first time, the scale of the number of plastic pellets globally will be counted.

"You've probably passed by and didn't notice, but once you start paying attention, you'll notice that they're really everywhere. We just want to have a good documentation of how big of a problem this is and then use that to help catalyze change," she said.

Student volunteers from UCSB will be combing Depressions Point Beach near the UCSB campus on Saturday from 11 a.m.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
