The Ventura County non-profit supporting survivors of sexual assault

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
A woman wearing a denim jacket and dark orange sweater.
Mara Araujo
/
Unsplash
The Coalition for Family Harmony’s fourth annual Denim Day Event is set to take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30—the last day of April—to mark Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It’s the type of work that the Coalition for Family Harmony does all year round.

"We are providing safe spaces and bringing people into shelter," said the organization's Caroline Prijatel-Sutton.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Prijatel-Sutton explained why the last Wednesday of the month is dedicated to Denim Day, when people are encouraged to wear denim to raise awareness of sexual assault.

"It started in Italy when a young woman was with her driving instructor, and he sexually assaulted her," Prijatel-Sutton said.

"Although he was convicted, it was overturned because they said that her jeans were too tight, so she must have consented to the assault. It's a rallying call for everyone to come together and say we're not going to stand for sexual violence."

The Coalition is hosting an event on Wednesday, along with a silent online auction.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
