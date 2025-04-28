The Ventura County non-profit supporting survivors of sexual assault

It’s the type of work that the Coalition for Family Harmony does all year round.

"We are providing safe spaces and bringing people into shelter," said the organization's Caroline Prijatel-Sutton.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Prijatel-Sutton explained why the last Wednesday of the month is dedicated to Denim Day, when people are encouraged to wear denim to raise awareness of sexual assault.

"It started in Italy when a young woman was with her driving instructor, and he sexually assaulted her," Prijatel-Sutton said.

"Although he was convicted, it was overturned because they said that her jeans were too tight, so she must have consented to the assault. It's a rallying call for everyone to come together and say we're not going to stand for sexual violence."

The Coalition is hosting an event on Wednesday, along with a silent online auction.