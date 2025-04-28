2025
Room with a view: Santa Barbara City College approves plans for $100 million athletic complex

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 28, 2025 at 7:30 PM PDT
An artistic rendering of a three-story building at dusk. People are walking around the building.
SBCC
An artist's rendering of the new Santa Barbara City College PE Building

A four-story, 77,000 square foot facility will replace the outdated 1963 complex.

A South Coast college will build a more than $100 million physical education building.

Santa Barbara City College trustees approved a plan to replace its six-decade-old building.

The current building will be torn down, and a new complex will be built in its existing footprint. The new PE building will be a 77,000 square foot, four-story structure. Its gym will be large enough to host community events and serve as a Red Cross Shelter.

Construction will begin later this year and take about three years. About $71 million of the $105 million price tag will come from a voter-approved bond. Another $34 million will be covered by a state grant.
