Room with a view: Santa Barbara City College approves plans for $100 million athletic complex

A South Coast college will build a more than $100 million physical education building.

Santa Barbara City College trustees approved a plan to replace its six-decade-old building.

The current building will be torn down, and a new complex will be built in its existing footprint. The new PE building will be a 77,000 square foot, four-story structure. Its gym will be large enough to host community events and serve as a Red Cross Shelter.

Construction will begin later this year and take about three years. About $71 million of the $105 million price tag will come from a voter-approved bond. Another $34 million will be covered by a state grant.