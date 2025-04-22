'Every day should be Earth Day.' Festivities for Earth Day across the Tri-Counties

It's an annual reminder to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

"Every day is Earth Day for me, and it should be for everybody else, right? Because we all live on the Earth every day," says Kathi King, Community Environmental Council's Director of Outreach and Education.

The non-profit has organized a weekend of festivities in Santa Barbara. King said focusing on what we can do locally is more important than ever.

"It's always critical that we focus on the way we treat our planet," she told KCLU. "But right now, that focus is all the more critical at the local level. When there isn't support at the federal level, we have the opportunity to double down and get more involved at the local and state level, where we can still make progress."