'Every day should be Earth Day.' Festivities for Earth Day across the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 22, 2025 at 4:36 PM PDT
Fatame Alaei
/
Unsplash
An Earth Day Festival takes place in Alameda Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The two-day Earth Day Festival will be held in Santa Barbara this weekend.

It's an annual reminder to demonstrate support for environmental protection.

"Every day is Earth Day for me, and it should be for everybody else, right? Because we all live on the Earth every day," says Kathi King, Community Environmental Council's Director of Outreach and Education.

The non-profit has organized a weekend of festivities in Santa Barbara. King said focusing on what we can do locally is more important than ever.

"It's always critical that we focus on the way we treat our planet," she told KCLU. "But right now, that focus is all the more critical at the local level. When there isn't support at the federal level, we have the opportunity to double down and get more involved at the local and state level, where we can still make progress."

The Earth Day Festival is Saturday, April 26, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Alameda Park.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday