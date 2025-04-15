2025
Drone submarines are being tested off the Ventura County coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 15, 2025 at 7:49 AM PDT
The Boeing Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle is being tested off the Ventura County Coast
William Spears
/
U.S. Navy
Testing and training facilities are being established at Naval Base Ventura County.

The Navy is going to test and use unmanned undersea vehicles for training off the Ventura Coast. A report determined that the action would not have significant environmental impacts.

They're known as Orcas, or extra-large unmanned undersea vehicles, and are basically drone submarines.

"It's new to the Navy and it's about 85 feet long and it weighs about 175,000 pounds," explained Greg Thompson, who is an environmental planner for the Navy's Fleet Force Command.

Thompson said the public might catch a glimpse of the support vessels on the surface, but there will be no significant impact on the environment or residents.

"Its primary mission is mine warfare, and what that means for when we're training and testing it is, they're going to primarily be deploying inert and non-explosive mine shapes," Thompson said. "In addition to the unmanned vessels and vehicles, there's also a support vessel."
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
