Santa Barbara County looking at $1.69 billion budget which holds the line on programs, services

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will start final review Monday of a proposed $1.69 billion budget which holds the line on programs and services, despite anticipated reductions in state and federal finding.

The county has taken a conservative approach to spending during the last few years, and built up some reserves it can use for the upcoming fiscal year.

The budget proposal would keep current services intact, as well as the number of employees. However, it also calls for no new major program or service additions.

Money is expected to be an even bigger issue in upcoming fiscal years. County Supervisors approved a $179 million addition to the county’s Northern Branch Jail, to help replace some of the capacity being lost at it outdated main jail in Santa Barbara.

Budget hearing will take place Monday and Wednesday, and on Thursday is needed.