Popular commuter bus system expands service on Central, South Coasts

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:07 PM PDT
The weekday Clean Air Express commuter bus service now offers expanded hours throughout the day, with free rides on new routes available all April
SBCAG
The Clean Air Express connects the north and south parts of Santa Barbara County

The Clean Air Express bus serves residents of Lompoc, Santa Maria, Buellton, Solvang, and adjacent unincorporated areas who commute to jobs in Goleta and Santa Barbara. Now it's expanding its schedule.

"We are excited to debut this midday connector that gives our traveling public the opportunity to be more flexible with their hours and to try this new service," said Lauren Bianchi Klemann from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

She said rides on the new midday service will also be free for April, to promote transit during Earth Month.

"Riders are enjoying free rides throughout April, so it's Monday through Friday on all of our midday routes between 7:15 a.m. and 3:24 p.m.," she said.
