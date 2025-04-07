No major problems, but arrests and citations up at Isla Vista's unofficial spring break parties

No major problems were reported, but just released numbers show a spike in arrests from the unsanctioned, unsponsored spring break parties in Isla Vista known as “Deltopia”

Eighty-four arrests have been made this year, compared to 32 in 2024. The number of citations climbed to 485 from 256.

Officials say Friday night was calm, but there was a spike in crowd size and emergency medical calls Saturday night. No fatalities were reported.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from eight agencies were deployed.

The Deltopia event has been a big concern in Isla Vista for decades. In its early days, large scale beach parties overwhelmed public safety and health and safety agencies, with people leaving tons of debris on beaches. In recent years, the county has closed Isla Vista’s beaches for spring break weekend, but people then started staging large street parties.