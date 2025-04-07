2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

No major problems, but arrests and citations up at Isla Vista's unofficial spring break parties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:23 PM PDT
Thousands of teens, and young adults flocked to Isla Vista for unsanctioned, unsponsored spring break parties April 4 and 5.
John Palminteri
Thousands of teens and young adults flocked to Isla Vista for unsanctioned, unsponsored spring break parties April 4 and 5.

Eighty-four arrests have been made this year, compared to 32 in 2024. The number of citations climbed to 485 from 256.

No major problems were reported, but just released numbers show a spike in arrests from the unsanctioned, unsponsored spring break parties in Isla Vista known as “Deltopia”

Eighty-four arrests have been made this year, compared to 32 in 2024. The number of citations climbed to 485 from 256.

Officials say Friday night was calm, but there was a spike in crowd size and emergency medical calls Saturday night. No fatalities were reported.

More than 300 law enforcement officers from eight agencies were deployed.

The Deltopia event has been a big concern in Isla Vista for decades. In its early days, large scale beach parties overwhelmed public safety and health and safety agencies, with people leaving tons of debris on beaches. In recent years, the county has closed Isla Vista’s beaches for spring break weekend, but people then started staging large street parties.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsisla vistaspring break
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco