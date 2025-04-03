Seen and heard: Santa Barbara's community celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility

The family-friendly event promotes inclusion and understanding, which Megan Overland with the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network said is more important than ever.

"The transgender community is one of many communities under attack right now, and we need to be able to make ourselves heard, to be able to push for our rights. We can't do that alone, and so having other people with us is vital to keeping our community healthy and safe," said Overland.

She says promoting understanding is important year-round.

"It's incredibly common that people don't understand transgender people," she explained. "Because of that, there's a lot of fear being pushed lately. They're trying to make people afraid that this is something that you're going to catch or your children are going to catch."