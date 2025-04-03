2025
Seen and heard: Santa Barbara's community celebration for Transgender Day of Visibility

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 3, 2025 at 12:37 PM PDT
Transgender Day of Visibility is a day to uplift transgender voices.

The family-friendly event promotes inclusion and understanding, which Megan Overland with the Santa Barbara Transgender Advocacy Network said is more important than ever.

"The transgender community is one of many communities under attack right now, and we need to be able to make ourselves heard, to be able to push for our rights. We can't do that alone, and so having other people with us is vital to keeping our community healthy and safe," said Overland.

She says promoting understanding is important year-round.

"It's incredibly common that people don't understand transgender people," she explained. "Because of that, there's a lot of fear being pushed lately. They're trying to make people afraid that this is something that you're going to catch or your children are going to catch."

The Transgender Day of Visibility celebration is Saturday, April 5 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
