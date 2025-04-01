Some of the best LEGO brick builders are taking center stage on the Central Coast

They’re the little plastic bricks which have been around for decades and caused many a painful foot, when stepped upon and the Danish-rooted town of Solvang will host its debut Solvang Brick & Builds event the weekend of April 5 and 6, 2025.

"Lego bricks are the toys that never end. You can build anything you want out of them, take it apart, and then build something else. It's a very hands-on toy," says Allyson Gail. She knows about LEGO, she was a contestant on Season 4 of the FOX competition series LEGO Masters, and has also had her work displayed in the LEGO® House in Denmark where the toy originated. And – says Gail – Solvang is a natural home for the competition.

"It's the Danish little town. It's like Disney. It's the cutest town ever. And their theme this year is Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale," said Gail.

SolvangUSA The LEGO-inspired event weekend will include multiple components, such as an open-to-the-public expo in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building (Sat + Sun), a town-wide pro brick-building competition and scavenger hunt, kids' activities and live music in Solvang Park and meet-and-greets and a panel with Master Builders

There’s also a town-wide pro brick-building competition and scavenger hunt, kids' activities and live music in Solvang Park.

The ticketed expo will run Saturday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building (1745 Mission Drive). Registered displays from brick-builders will be on view for public voting, with a BrickLink® Panel at 1:00 PM, a Master Builders Panel at 3:00 PM, a vendor area, and a “VIB” Lounge with games and prizes for ticketed Very Important Builders.

Solvang Park (Mission Drive and First Street) will also feature entertainment and activities including kids’ brick-building and coloring tents, brick-associated vendors, and free, live music performances from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM.

For more information about Solvang Brick & Builds visit www.SolvangUSA.com.