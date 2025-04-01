2025
Some of the best LEGO brick builders are taking center stage on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published April 1, 2025 at 6:02 AM PDT
The inaugural Solvang Brick & Builds, a LEGO-inspired expo and festival and competition, takes place on April 5 & 6
Allyson Gail
The inaugural festival and expo takes place in Solvang.

They’re the little plastic bricks which have been around for decades and caused many a painful foot, when stepped upon and the Danish-rooted town of Solvang will host its debut Solvang Brick & Builds event the weekend of April 5 and 6, 2025.

"Lego bricks are the toys that never end. You can build anything you want out of them, take it apart, and then build something else. It's a very hands-on toy," says Allyson Gail. She knows about LEGO, she was a contestant on Season 4 of the FOX competition series LEGO Masters, and has also had her work displayed in the LEGO® House in Denmark where the toy originated. And – says Gail – Solvang is a natural home for the competition.

"It's the Danish little town. It's like Disney. It's the cutest town ever. And their theme this year is Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale," said Gail.

The LEGO-inspired event weekend will include multiple components, such as an open-to-the-public expo in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building (Sat + Sun), a town-wide pro brick-building competition and scavenger hunt, kids' activities and live music in Solvang Park and meet-and-greets and a panel with Master Builders
SolvangUSA
There’s also a town-wide pro brick-building competition and scavenger hunt, kids' activities and live music in Solvang Park.

The ticketed expo will run Saturday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building (1745 Mission Drive). Registered displays from brick-builders will be on view for public voting, with a BrickLink® Panel at 1:00 PM, a Master Builders Panel at 3:00 PM, a vendor area, and a “VIB” Lounge with games and prizes for ticketed Very Important Builders.

Solvang Park (Mission Drive and First Street) will also feature entertainment and activities including kids’ brick-building and coloring tents, brick-associated vendors, and free, live music performances from 12:00 PM-2:00 PM.

For more information about Solvang Brick & Builds visit www.SolvangUSA.com.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
