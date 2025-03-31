2025
A Central Coast group is helping more than a thousand people erase their medical debt

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM PDT
Over $1.8 million in medical debt has been eliminated for 1,679 Santa Barbara County residents because of an initiative by the Pastors’ Network of Santa Maria Valley
Hush Naidoo Jade Photography
Over $1.8 million in medical debt has been eliminated for 1,679 Santa Barbara County residents because of an initiative by the Pastors' Network of Santa Maria Valley

Medical debt is a burden for millions of people across the country.

Over $1.8 million in medical debt has been erased for 1679 Santa Barbara County residents – in an initiative by the Pastors’ Network of Santa Maria Valley, in partnership with 12 local churches and an organization called Undue Medical Debt.

"All of these over 1,600 people whose debt was eliminated are from within our county. They're our neighbors," said Pastor Tim Mossholder from the Pastor’s Network of Santa Maria Valley. He explained there’s a criteria to qualify for the debt relief.

"One of those qualifiers is that you have to earn at least less than four times the federal poverty level. Even if you have insurance, just the deductibles and everything can really wipe out a family's finances or an individual's finances," he said.

