A Central Coast group is helping more than a thousand people erase their medical debt

Over $1.8 million in medical debt has been erased for 1679 Santa Barbara County residents – in an initiative by the Pastors’ Network of Santa Maria Valley, in partnership with 12 local churches and an organization called Undue Medical Debt.

"All of these over 1,600 people whose debt was eliminated are from within our county. They're our neighbors," said Pastor Tim Mossholder from the Pastor’s Network of Santa Maria Valley. He explained there’s a criteria to qualify for the debt relief.

"One of those qualifiers is that you have to earn at least less than four times the federal poverty level. Even if you have insurance, just the deductibles and everything can really wipe out a family's finances or an individual's finances," he said.