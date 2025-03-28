2025
A free day of education through play

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 28, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
It’s a way to combine play with learning at an event for early childhood education at Cal State Channel Islands.

They call it El Día de los Niños, or Day of the Child. An event this weekend uses it to focus on early childhood education.

"It's a free event where we invite families from the local communities to come to our campus and to bring their children and their families and be able to take part in different learning activities that are literacy-based and STEM-based," explained CSUCI Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education Aura Pérez-González.

The event includes play stations aimed at children aged from birth to 8 years old, and a chance to interact with the university’s students seeking their Early Childhood Studies degree.

"We really believe strongly in play as a way of learning," she said.

The El Día de los Niños event is free and runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Cal State Channel Islands.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
