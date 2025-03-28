A free day of education through play

They call it El Día de los Niños, or Day of the Child. An event this weekend uses it to focus on early childhood education.

"It's a free event where we invite families from the local communities to come to our campus and to bring their children and their families and be able to take part in different learning activities that are literacy-based and STEM-based," explained CSUCI Assistant Professor of Early Childhood Education Aura Pérez-González.

The event includes play stations aimed at children aged from birth to 8 years old, and a chance to interact with the university’s students seeking their Early Childhood Studies degree.

"We really believe strongly in play as a way of learning," she said.