2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Have you scheduled your colonoscopy? Community reminded early detection of deadly cancer is critical

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 27, 2025 at 8:40 AM PDT
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to highlight a deadly but preventable cancer responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in the U.S. each year
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which aims to highlight a deadly but preventable cancer responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in the U.S. each year

Colon cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the United States and the second most deadly.

Healthcare providers, including Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, are encouraging community members to be screened during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.

Colon cancer is responsible for more than 50,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. However, according to Dr. Ali Javanbakht, Chief Medical Officer of the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics, many are preventable through early detection.

"It is critical. It is the most important thing anyone can do with regard to colorectal cancer," he said.

The gold standard for detecting colorectal cancer is having a colonoscopy, said Javanbakht.

"It catches it when the disease is really early, usually just a polyp," he said. "It's removed pretty simply, and it's monitored more closely. That really keeps people from getting the disease and getting ill from it or even dying from it."

You can schedule a consultation with the Neighborhood Clinic if you’re overdue for a colonoscopy. The clinics accept most new patients regardless of their insurance status.

More information is at www.sbclinics.org.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday