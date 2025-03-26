2025
World’s largest tomato seedling sale is returning to the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 26, 2025 at 1:17 PM PDT

Tomatomania is coming to Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

TomatoMania, a giant tomato seedling sale, is coming to Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

"It travels up the coast as the season gets warm and it's planting time," explained Mark Donofrio, owner of the Starter Farm in Santa Ynez. He added that the touring sales are for everyone, from enthusiasts to beginners.

"It's a love-hate affair with some tomatoes," he said. "I think if you're a first-time grower, it's a great idea to get some of the tried and true hybrid varieties that are grown for disease resistance, that are grown for productivity, and then mix in a couple of the heirlooms."

And whether you like them large, small, red, yellow, or green, the most important question is..."tuh-MAY-toe" or "tuh-MAH-toe"?

TomatoMania is in Moorpark and Somis from April 4 to 6, Santa Ynez on April 5 and 6, and Ventura on April 12 and 13.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
