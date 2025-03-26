World’s largest tomato seedling sale is returning to the Tri-Counties

TomatoMania , a giant tomato seedling sale, is coming to Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

"It travels up the coast as the season gets warm and it's planting time," explained Mark Donofrio, owner of the Starter Farm in Santa Ynez. He added that the touring sales are for everyone, from enthusiasts to beginners.

"It's a love-hate affair with some tomatoes," he said. "I think if you're a first-time grower, it's a great idea to get some of the tried and true hybrid varieties that are grown for disease resistance, that are grown for productivity, and then mix in a couple of the heirlooms."

And whether you like them large, small, red, yellow, or green, the most important question is..."tuh-MAY-toe" or "tuh-MAH-toe"?

TomatoMania is in Moorpark and Somis from April 4 to 6, Santa Ynez on April 5 and 6, and Ventura on April 12 and 13.