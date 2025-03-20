2025
There’s a new way to learn a fun new skill at the Santa Barbara Public Library

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 20, 2025 at 8:51 AM PDT
Andres Siimon
/
Unsplash
As well as books, you can now check out a pass to take your family ice-skating!

It might seem unusual, but at the Santa Barbara Public Library it’s not just books on offer, you can also go ice skating!

"Not everybody has the same resources to go to places to enjoy as a family, so we decided to partner with Ice in Paradise," explained Catalina Morancey from the Santa Barbara Library.

Morancey added that library cardholders can check out skating passes to Ice in Paradise in Goleta, just like any other library item.

"It's the same," she said. "They can borrow for seven days. They can go every day for seven days, and they need to return it. If they want it, they can put a hold and they'll get a message when it's available and they can pick it up. We have it in all the libraries," she said.

There are also other more unusual items available to borrow, from telescopes to fishing poles to sewing machines.
