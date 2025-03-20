There’s a new way to learn a fun new skill at the Santa Barbara Public Library

It might seem unusual, but at the Santa Barbara Public Library it’s not just books on offer, you can also go ice skating!

"Not everybody has the same resources to go to places to enjoy as a family, so we decided to partner with Ice in Paradise," explained Catalina Morancey from the Santa Barbara Library.

Morancey added that library cardholders can check out skating passes to Ice in Paradise in Goleta, just like any other library item.

"It's the same," she said. "They can borrow for seven days. They can go every day for seven days, and they need to return it. If they want it, they can put a hold and they'll get a message when it's available and they can pick it up. We have it in all the libraries," she said.