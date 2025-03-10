2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feeling green! Volunteers needed to plant trees in Ventura

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM PDT
The Ventura Tree Alliance is planting trees at Arroyo Verde park to celebrate Arbor Day, and volunteers are encouraged to come along
Ventura Tree Alliance
The Ventura Tree Alliance is planting trees at Arroyo Verde Park to celebrate Arbor Day, and volunteers are encouraged to come along

It’s Arbor Week and there’s a way you can help plant trees in Ventura.

Trees provide so much more than oxygen.

"[They] Keep the air cool. Reduce wind velocity, which is really important right now as we have these catastrophic wind driven fires," said Barbara Brown from the Ventura Tree Alliance.

The organization is holding an event to plant new trees in Arroyo Verde park on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and is looking for volunteers to help.

"We'll be planting 19 trees. You don't have to have a green thumb at all. This is a neighborhood community event, and you are welcome to bring gloves, a shovel and a wheelbarrow if you have one. And everybody's welcome. By the end of 2025, we will have planted nearly 300 trees in Ventura. It's a drop in the bucket, but we're determined to make a difference," said Brown.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Christy@christyweir.com.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday