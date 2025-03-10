Feeling green! Volunteers needed to plant trees in Ventura

Trees provide so much more than oxygen.

"[They] Keep the air cool. Reduce wind velocity, which is really important right now as we have these catastrophic wind driven fires," said Barbara Brown from the Ventura Tree Alliance.

The organization is holding an event to plant new trees in Arroyo Verde park on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and is looking for volunteers to help.

"We'll be planting 19 trees. You don't have to have a green thumb at all. This is a neighborhood community event, and you are welcome to bring gloves, a shovel and a wheelbarrow if you have one. And everybody's welcome. By the end of 2025, we will have planted nearly 300 trees in Ventura. It's a drop in the bucket, but we're determined to make a difference," said Brown.

Those interested in volunteering can contact Christy@christyweir.com.