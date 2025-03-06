Sharing stories of business success, how women in the Tri-Counties are sharing their stories

The keynote speaker at the second annual Women’s Business Conference at Cal State Channel Islands, will be the CEO of Santa Barbara Symphony Kathryn Martin.

Martin will discuss how she coaches individuals at pivotal crossroad moments, helping them to break out of cycles of frustration and indecision to identify, create and pursue their dreams.

Martin is just one of the inspirational women from the Tri-Counties, who is participating, says organizer Susan Andrzejewski, the Dean of the Martin V Smith School of Business & Economics.

"There is incredible importance in bringing together women who have navigated challenges and representations across industry and those who have shattered glass ceilings," said Andrzejewski.

She says ahead of International Women’s Day, it’s an opportunity to empower women and pave the way for success.

"Women are still earning a fraction of what men earn on the dollar, and are not seen in equal representation in all facets of business and leadership in industry positions," she said.

For more on the Women’s Business Conference, visit: Women’s Business Conference.