2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sharing stories of business success, how women in the Tri-Counties are sharing their stories

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 6, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
Some of the most successful women in the Tri-Counties' business community are sharing their stories at an event ahead of International Women’s Day
CoWomen
/
UnSplash
Some of the most successful women in the Tri-Counties' business community are sharing their stories at an event ahead of International Women’s Day

There's an event at Cal State Channel Islands ahead of International Women's Day.

The keynote speaker at the second annual Women’s Business Conference at Cal State Channel Islands, will be the CEO of Santa Barbara Symphony Kathryn Martin.

Martin will discuss how she coaches individuals at pivotal crossroad moments, helping them to break out of cycles of frustration and indecision to identify, create and pursue their dreams.

Martin is just one of the inspirational women from the Tri-Counties, who is participating, says organizer Susan Andrzejewski, the Dean of the Martin V Smith School of Business & Economics.

"There is incredible importance in bringing together women who have navigated challenges and representations across industry and those who have shattered glass ceilings," said Andrzejewski.

She says ahead of International Women’s Day, it’s an opportunity to empower women and pave the way for success.

"Women are still earning a fraction of what men earn on the dollar, and are not seen in equal representation in all facets of business and leadership in industry positions," she said.

For more on the Women’s Business Conference, visit: Women’s Business Conference.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's also won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded by Prince Philip for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday