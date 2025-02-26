Additional collection of world famous Dead Sea Scrolls arrives in Ventura County

A new collection of some of most significant biblical and historical texts in the world is going on display in Ventura County this week.

The Dead Seas Scrolls exhibition opened at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley in November. But, to protect the historic documents from light damage, they can only be displayed for a few months at a time, under extremely low light conditions.

So, eight of the scrolls which went on display in November are being rotated out for eight new selections. The ones rotated out will now be stored in darkness for five years.

One more set of scrolls be rotated into the exhibit this spring before it closes in September.

The exhibition marks the 75th anniversary of the discovery of the scrolls in caves in the Judaean Desert. It’s the first time in a decade some of the scrolls are being exhibited in the United States.