Flash flooding possible as heavy rain expected across parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 11, 2025 at 5:09 PM PST
Heavy rain is expected Thursday and Friday with a Flash Flood Watch across much of the Tri-counties
Reza Shayestehpour
/
Unsplash
Residents are being warned to be prepared for a dangerous situation.

Heavy rain is expected on Thursday and Friday with a Flash Flood Watch in effect across much of the Tri-counties.

"We have a moderate atmospheric river that setting up over us," explained meteorologist Devin Black, from the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

He says that excessive rainfall can lead to flash flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas.

"Anywhere from minor flooding to significant flooding and even potential for impacts regarding areas and around the burn scars. The highest risk for potential impacts will be on Thursday. We're expected to see an inch and a half to three inches for the coastal valley areas with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains, and the highest amounts will be San Luis Obispo County of 3 to 5 inches for the coastal valleys and up to 10 inches on the ridgeways," he said.

