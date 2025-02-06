2025
New support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 6, 2025 at 9:52 AM PST
Transly Translation Agency
A peer support program teams up those who have lived experience with those overcoming similar challenges.

The Peer Program at the Family Justice Center is a way to provide survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with support from those who have experienced it first-hand for themselves.

"Talking to someone who's had to go through it, there's something about that type of relationship and understanding that can help reduce the stigma that a survivor might feel," said Rajima Danish-Engel, the Outreach and Development Manager at the Family Justice center in Ventura.

She says ultimately, it’s hoped that giving those experiencing domestic violence, the tools to break the cycle – and that could be life-saving.

"It can take some survivors a number of times to leave a relationship that's not safe for a lot of different reasons. So we're hoping that folks not only are able to get to safety and well-being maybe a little bit sooner, but that they're also able to stay there," she said.

The program seeks to develop an evidence-based peer support model specifically designed for adult survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The program design includes one-on-one and group peer support, peer navigation at intake, and a train-the-trainer model that will allow the program’s expansion to additional service areas in the future.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
