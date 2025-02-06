New support for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Ventura County

The Peer Program at the Family Justice Center is a way to provide survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault with support from those who have experienced it first-hand for themselves.

"Talking to someone who's had to go through it, there's something about that type of relationship and understanding that can help reduce the stigma that a survivor might feel," said Rajima Danish-Engel, the Outreach and Development Manager at the Family Justice center in Ventura.

She says ultimately, it’s hoped that giving those experiencing domestic violence, the tools to break the cycle – and that could be life-saving.

"It can take some survivors a number of times to leave a relationship that's not safe for a lot of different reasons. So we're hoping that folks not only are able to get to safety and well-being maybe a little bit sooner, but that they're also able to stay there," she said.

The program seeks to develop an evidence-based peer support model specifically designed for adult survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The program design includes one-on-one and group peer support, peer navigation at intake, and a train-the-trainer model that will allow the program’s expansion to additional service areas in the future.