2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Farm Board warns immigration raids are a 'threat to the vitality' of Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published January 30, 2025 at 4:00 AM PST
A non-profit advocating for agriculture in Ventura County, says that undocumented workers are essential for the economy of the county
Tim Mossholder
/
Unsplash
A non-profit advocating for agriculture in Ventura County says that undocumented workers are essential for the economy of the county

The majority of agricultural workers in Ventura County are undocumented.

Immigration raids across the country have been making headlines, and a non-profit advocating for agriculture in Ventura County says that undocumented workers here are afraid.
 
There are an estimated 30,000 undocumented agricultural workers in Ventura County, and they’re essential for the economy, says Maureen McGuire from the Farm Bureau of Ventura County.

"If Ventura County was to lose our undocumented workforce, we would lose billions of dollars of economic activity, as well as billions of servings of fresh fruits and vegetables," said McGuire.

She says that recent immigration raids elsewhere have caused fear.

"People are definitely afraid and it keeps them from being full participants in our community, and it's a threat to the vitality of Ventura County," said McGuire.

805 Undocufund has set up an immigration alert system which provides verified alerts of ICE raids.
Tags
california coast newscal coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 6 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 4 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday