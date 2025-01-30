Farm Board warns immigration raids are a 'threat to the vitality' of Ventura County

Immigration raids across the country have been making headlines, and a non-profit advocating for agriculture in Ventura County says that undocumented workers here are afraid.



There are an estimated 30,000 undocumented agricultural workers in Ventura County, and they’re essential for the economy, says Maureen McGuire from the Farm Bureau of Ventura County.

"If Ventura County was to lose our undocumented workforce, we would lose billions of dollars of economic activity, as well as billions of servings of fresh fruits and vegetables," said McGuire.

She says that recent immigration raids elsewhere have caused fear.

"People are definitely afraid and it keeps them from being full participants in our community, and it's a threat to the vitality of Ventura County," said McGuire.

805 Undocufund has set up an immigration alert system which provides verified alerts of ICE raids.